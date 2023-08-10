UPDATE San Diego Humane Society (Day 2 in Maui)
Last updated 8/16/2023 at 3:35pm
Statement from San Diego Humane Society on August 16th, 2023 at 2:45 PM,
"Day 2 in #Maui: So far today, members of our Emergency Response Team, a vet from Chena Vet clinic and a Humane Officer from @mauihumane have treated and given supplies to 177 pets and checked on cattle in the #Lahaina area. #LahaineFires #MauiFires"
Statement from San Diego Humane Society on August 16th, 2023 at 1:01 PM,
