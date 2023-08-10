UPDATE: Woman suspected of murder in Rainbow arrested

Law enforcement has responded from Fallbrook, Vista, Oceanside, Escondido and San Marcos as well as canine units and homicide from San Diego.

Breaking News and Early version story

UPDATE: A woman, caucasian, possibly in her fifties, was found in a field and has been taken into custody, according to reports on scene. We have no identification yet. Will report identification as the information becomes available.

EARLY VERSION STORY

It is being reported, although unverified, that an unidentified woman has killed a man, possibly with a knife in the 1700 block of Canyon Heights Rd in the Rainbow area. She is currently being sought by Sheriffs deputies. There is no description except that she may be in her 30s or 40s.

An unidentified neighbor said, "She finally killed someone, she finally did it!"

Apparently the sheriff has been called to her residence on several occasions.

The call came in as a medical examiners case about 9:30 pm.

According to San Diego Sheriff Lt. Pepin with Media Relations, Homicide is on the scene, however the call was different than it was originally reported. No more details were available. He couldn't confirm that the suspect was still st large.

Fallbrook Sheriffs are on the scene as well as Vista, Oceanside, Escondido and San Marcos. A drone is flying overhead as the marine layer is keeping a helicopter from working the area, according to photographer Gilbert Gonzales, on scene. There are also 3 canines searchine the area.

This is a breaking story and we will continue to update this story as information becomes available.