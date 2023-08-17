Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Defaulted bills being mailed to over 28,000 property taxpayers

Paying online at sdttc.com is fast and free

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2023 at 7:37pm



SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced that this week his office has begun mailing defaulted tax bills to property owners who have prior year unpaid property taxes. 

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office (TTC) sent reminder notices to late taxpayers in May, warning them that they will have to pay more if their taxes go into default. The 28,912 parcels that remained unpaid will receive their defaulted bill in the coming week.  

“We work hard to inform homeowners of the late fees that incur as a result of nonpayment, wa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023