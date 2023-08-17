Defaulted bills being mailed to over 28,000 property taxpayers

Paying online at sdttc.com is fast and free

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced that this week his office has begun mailing defaulted tax bills to property owners who have prior year unpaid property taxes.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office (TTC) sent reminder notices to late taxpayers in May, warning them that they will have to pay more if their taxes go into default. The 28,912 parcels that remained unpaid will receive their defaulted bill in the coming week.

“We work hard to inform homeowners of the late fees that incur as a result of nonpayment, wa...