LAFCO approves RCD advisory committee recommendations

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission has an advisory committee on the county’s three resource conservation districts, and an 8-0 LAFCO vote Aug. 7 approved recommendations for the advisory committee’s second year.

The LAFCO motion was to receive the report on the first-year activities of the ad hoc advisory committee and specific recommendations for the second year. The recommendations address functions, boundaries, funding and the structure of the ad hoc committee itself.

A resource conservation district does not have regulatory power...