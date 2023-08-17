LAFCO approves RCD advisory committee recommendations
Last updated 8/18/2023 at 7:37pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission has an advisory committee on the county’s three resource conservation districts, and an 8-0 LAFCO vote Aug. 7 approved recommendations for the advisory committee’s second year.
The LAFCO motion was to receive the report on the first-year activities of the ad hoc advisory committee and specific recommendations for the second year. The recommendations address functions, boundaries, funding and the structure of the ad hoc committee itself.
A resource conservation district does not have regulatory power...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)