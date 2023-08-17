Sheriff's Dept. shares National Night Out with the community

FALLBROOK –There was a great turnout for National Night Out, which is all about community and camaraderie. The Fallbrook Village Association and the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club invited the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to participate.

San Diego County Sheriff's Search and Rescue brought “Gaia” the dog to discuss the importance of not hiking in the heat while SDG&E discussed the wildfire season.

The Sheriff's Transportation Unit brought their truck and citizens were able to take a tour. The Sheriff's Bomb Arson unit brought their robot and truck. The Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail (SWAT) was in full force with the Bearcat and the Sheriff's Mounted Patrol brought “Soldier” the horse.

Recruiting was there with some great swag and discussed the many career opportunities at the department. The Sheriff's K-9 Unit did an incredible demo with Fallbrook's Station's very own K-9 “Atlas.”

“McGruff” made a special appearance, not to mention the senior Volunteer Patrol which had a recruiting booth, and participants were treated to a vintage car show, live band, face painting, Starbucks, food trucks and giveaways.

All in all, it was a great way to show the community how much Fallbrook Substation appreciates the community they serve!

Submitted by Sheriff Dept.’s Fallbrook Substation.