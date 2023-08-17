Calling for entries for the "Hello Autumn!" art competition

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, sponsor of the "Hello Autumn!" art competition is calling for entries. Artists in the community are invited to create a "Fall" themed work of art.

There are three categories. In the two-dimensional and three-dimensional categories, cash prizes are first place – $300, second place – $200, and third place – $100. The photography category cash prizes are first place – $150, second place – $125 and third place – $100. In addition, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will award one cash prize of $150 for their overall "Chamber Pick."

Artwor...