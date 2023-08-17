Emerson College student Ozzy Molloy participates in stage productions of 'Cabaret,' 'The Loyals'
Last updated 8/19/2023 at 3:23pm
BOSTON – Emerson College student Ozzy Molloy of Bonsall participated in the stage production of "The Loyals" and "Cabaret." Molloy is majoring in stage and production management and is a member of the class of 2026.
"The Loyals," a comedy about treason, in conjunction with NewFest: New Play Workshop, was featured March 30 to April 2 in the Semel Theatre in Boston. Written by Allison Gregory and directed by Courtney Sale, the play is about a divided young country in the midst of a revolution. A bright, 18-year-old socialite becomes the wife of infamous war-hero-turned-traitor Benedict Arn...
