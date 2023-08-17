Emerson College student Ozzy Molloy participates in stage productions of 'Cabaret,' 'The Loyals'

Stage and Production Management student Ozzy Molloy of Bonsall participates in the stage production of performances at Emerson College in Boston. Village News/Courtesy photo

BOSTON – Emerson College student Ozzy Molloy of Bonsall participated in the stage production of "The Loyals" and "Cabaret." Molloy is majoring in stage and production management and is a member of the class of 2026.

"The Loyals," a comedy about treason, in conjunction with NewFest: New Play Workshop, was featured March 30 to April 2 in the Semel Theatre in Boston. Written by Allison Gregory and directed by Courtney Sale, the play is about a divided young country in the midst of a revolution. A bright, 18-year-old socialite becomes the wife of infamous war-hero-turned-traitor Benedict Arn...