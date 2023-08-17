Fallbrook Library to host piano concert Aug. 22

FALLBROOK - The Freaney and Friends' free August piano concert will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library and will feature San Diego State University students Elenna Hayek and Chris Chapman, who will be introduced by Sonya Schumann, piano professor at San Diego State University.

Elenna Hayek is studying piano performance. She is in the senior year of her bachelor's degree program. Along with her love for music, she is also passionate about writing icons, calligraphy, religion, poetry and literature. She has participated in the Concerto Competiti...