Annie the Century Plant is blooming

 
Last updated 8/19/2023 at 3:26pm

Annie the Century Plant is approximately 20-30 feet in height and in full bloom. Village News/Courtesy photo

Village News Staff

Out by De Luz near Ross Lake, Helayne Frankel didn't know anything about the Century Plant, but has witnessed the daily growth of her plant which she calls Annie. Frankel was surprised to find out that the Century Plant, which has been believed to bloom every 100 years, actually blooms after 20-30 years and only once in its lifespan.

Annie the Century Plant is approximately 20-30 feet in height and is in full bloom, which will last another week or so. "Thank you, Mother Nature, for this incredible spectacle of beauty," Frankel said about the plant.

