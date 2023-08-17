Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Introducing the Sonoran Blue Butterfly

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/19/2023 at 3:25pm

The Sonoran Blue Butterfly is native to the Sonoran Desert region of North America. Village News/Brian Wright photo

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change's Butterfly of the Month for August is the Sonoran Blue Butterfly and its host plant is the Bush Monkey Flower.

Wings of Change strives to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the natural habitats of butterflies and promoting the growth of host plants, like the Bush Monkey Flower. Planting native wildflowers in gardens and natural areas can help support these beautiful butterflies and create a haven for all pollinators to thrive.

Bush Monkey Flower grows kindly with other native species, including buckwheat and the ever-popular Narrowleaf Milkwe...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023