Introducing the Sonoran Blue Butterfly

The Sonoran Blue Butterfly is native to the Sonoran Desert region of North America. Village News/Brian Wright photo

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change's Butterfly of the Month for August is the Sonoran Blue Butterfly and its host plant is the Bush Monkey Flower.

Wings of Change strives to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the natural habitats of butterflies and promoting the growth of host plants, like the Bush Monkey Flower. Planting native wildflowers in gardens and natural areas can help support these beautiful butterflies and create a haven for all pollinators to thrive.

Bush Monkey Flower grows kindly with other native species, including buckwheat and the ever-popular Narrowleaf Milkwe...