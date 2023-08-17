How Laura DuPre has spearheaded bilingualism in classrooms

Laura DuPre her third year with Maie Ellis Elementary, which was her fourth year with the district. Village News/Katelynn Abrams photo

Katelynn Abrams

Village News Intern

After 44 years, Fallbrook resident Laura DuPre has retired from teaching, but she isn't stepping down from her role in the community or advocating for bilingualism and multiculturalism, which have always been important to her.

DuPre knew in the second grade that she wanted to be a teacher. She was attending a Spanish speaking elementary school in Acapulco, Mexico where she would teach English to the other children. She stood in front of the entire school and taught them English words through gestures and visuals.

For example, she would say "nose" as sh...