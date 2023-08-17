Palomar College hires Nick Mata

Nick Mata began his new duties Monday, July 31, 2023 as the new Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services at Palomar College. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS - The new Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services at Palomar College, Nick Mata, began his duties Monday, July 31, 2023, coming to North County from Santa Monica College.

"We're thrilled to have Nick as our new Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services, a role that is integral to the success of our students," said Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey. "We are confident that he will be a great addition to our team and Palomar College will benefit from his 25 years of dedicated service as a student-centered leader."

Mata most recentl...