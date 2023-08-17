Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By U.S. Attorney's Office SoCal 

"SDSU Basketball Stars Join with U.S. Attorney's Office and City Attorney's Office to Launch Fentanyl Awareness Campaign"

 
Last updated 8/22/2023 at 2:09pm

Screenshot of USAO Southern District of California YouTube page

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY-August 21, 2023

SAN DIEGO- The U.S. Attorney's Office, San Diego City Attorney's Office and the non-profit MESA (Mentoring and Empowering Student Athletes) Foundation today launched a social media campaign featuring all of the members of the 2023-2024 San Diego State University's men's basketball team – including several who played in the 2023 NCAA national championship game - to promote fentanyl awareness and prevention.

