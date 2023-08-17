Dominant Soul paces correctly and wins

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

After five consecutive races of finishing no higher than fifth, San Luis Rey Training Center six-year-old Dominant Soul won the eighth race Aug. 10 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

"He learned something today," said Paula Capestro, the owner and trainer of Dominant Soul.

The Aug. 10 race was one mile on the turf, the same as Dominant Soul's previous win at Del Mar Aug. 19, 2022. His Sept. 10, 2022 race at Del Mar was also one mile on the turf; he took an early lead and was in front after three-quarters of a mile but finished tenth. His Nov. 26 race at Santa An...