Khoury wins boys' 13-14 pole vault at national Junior Olympics championships

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics Championships track and field meet was held July 24-30, at Haywood Field in Eugene, Oregon, and in Fallbrook. Kingston Khoury, 13, won the boys' 13-14 pole vault.

Khoury had a height of 3.45 meters, which equates to 11 feet, 3 3/4 inches. Alaska Pole Vault Club member Micah Olsen of Fairbanks also cleared 11-3 3/4, but Khoury cleared that height on his first attempt. Since Olsen did not reach that height until his third attempt, Khoury was given first place and Olsen received second place. Braeden Yokoyama...