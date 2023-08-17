Morgan named Valley League girls lacrosse player of the year

Alvarez-Lindenmeyer, Sanchez, Uresti also first-team, eight Warriors honored

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Valley League girls lacrosse coaches selected Shea Morgan as the league’s 2023 Player of the Year.

Morgan was one of four Fallbrook players on the all-league first team. Gianna Alvarez-Lindenmeyer, Taylor Sanchez and Jasmine Uresti were also first-team Valley League selections. Eight Fallbrook players received all-league recognition; Erica Garcia and Maya Pack were given second-team honors while Neveah Brugman and Aylin Ramirez were honorable mention selections.

“This was a successful year,” Berg said.

The Warriors were 5-0 in Valley League play t...