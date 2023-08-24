Bonsall Unified blasts off into a new school year

Last updated 8/23/2023 at 4:25pm

BONSALL – Bonsall Unified campuses launched the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 16 welcoming students to all six campuses, Bonsall High School, Sullivan Middle School, Bonsall Elementary, Bonsall West, Vivian Banks Charter School, Bonsall Virtual Academy.

Superintendent Clevenger was on hand at the Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School to greet students and thei...