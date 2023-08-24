Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Bonsall Unified blasts off into a new school year

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/23/2023 at 4:25pm



BONSALL – Bonsall Unified campuses launched the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 16 welcoming students to all six campuses, Bonsall High School, Sullivan Middle School, Bonsall Elementary, Bonsall West, Vivian Banks Charter School, Bonsall Virtual Academy.

Superintendent Clevenger was on hand at the Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School to greet students and thei...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023