Richard Harold Brazil, Sr., 83 years of age, passed on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at home, surrounded by family, after a heroic battle with cancer.

Richard was born May 16, 1940, in Honolulu, Hawaii to the late Lucy (Ornellas) and Abel Brazil. He was the oldest of four children and his brothers John and James preceded him in death.

Richard was educated at St. Joseph School, St. Louis School, Golden West College and University of Hawaii. He proudly served in the United States Army and returned to Hawaii to marry Yvette Yrizarry, his best friend and the love of his life, who waited for him to return home after his service to our country.

Richard grew up and worked for most of his childhood and young adulthood on the family dairy farm in Pearl City, Oahu. After military service, he served as an officer in the Honolulu Police Department.

In 1973, he assumed ownership of the Brazil Sunnycrest Dairy in Waiana'e, and through his creative business acumen, hard work, and the dedication of the family, grew the business to one of the largest dairy ventures in the State of Hawaii. In 1986, the family moved to Fallbrook, where he built several businesses, including a successful Fuyu persimmon grove on Olive Hill Road.

Richard and Yvette recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Richard was a devoted father to four children, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He is reunited with his beloved son, Lawrence John Brazil, and grand-daughter, Rebecca Ka'hea, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by Yvette and three of his children, Richard H. Brazil, Jr. (Spouse: Anita), Michelle Nalani Brazil, Barbara Leilani Brazil, his daughter-in-law Debra Pagoyo Brazil, their families, his sister, Linda Asato (Spouse: Karl), as well as twenty-nine nieces and nephews and many beloved cousins with whom he kept in contact since childhood.

Richard was an extraordinary man and he believed that work was love made visible. He was an unparalleled protector and provider, and his family will always be in awe of his immense love. He was a master craftsman, and his intellect, talents, and interests were endless: from music to football, from crafting many beautiful wrought iron gates on estates in Fallbrook, to creating his stunning woodworking projects.

He spent over 50 years researching the family's genealogy and produced a detailed family history going back centuries. He loved our country and traveled with Yvette through the National Parks after their retirement. His sense of humor will be deeply missed. Words cannot express the grief and weight of his passing on his family and friends.

Richard was a devoted man of God, and had a deeply personal relationship with Jesus Christ, his Savior and friend. Richard and Yvette are long term parishioners at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fallbrook. A funeral Mass will be held on August 31, 2023, at 11 am, followed by a military burial service at Miramar National Cemetery at 2:15 pm. The arrangements are being managed by Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary in Fallbrook.

Donations may be made in his memory to Father Joe's Villages in San Diego, which works to end homelessness and change lives, a cause in which he deeply believed and supported for many years.