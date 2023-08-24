Celebrating Ware's 20 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County

FALLBROOK – When anyone meets Lisa Ware, they immediately notice her warm smile and sparkling blue eyes. She is the vice president of operations for Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, and this month she celebrates her 20th work anniversary.

Originally from Illinois, Ware, her husband Chris Ware and daughter Jamie Ware moved to Fallbrook 28 years ago when Chris was in the Marines. Lisa's first job with the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County was as a site supervisor at Potter Junior High School. Back then, they only had two programs, one each at Ingold and Potter Junior High. Curr...