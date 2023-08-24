Indecent exposure leads to arrest

A female, Noelani Grosse, 41, who has been reported as homeless and previously residing with her parents in Fallbrook, was arrested at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, after multiple calls over two days of indecent exposure on S. Mission Rd.

Yesterday, Aug. 29, Grosse was detained by Sheriff's deputies and evaluated by North County Fire after apparently causing a commotion in the 1200 block of S. Mission Street and displaying a series of erratic behaviors, including exposing herself in pubic and shoplifting which culminated in a citizen's arrest.

She reportedly exposed herself publicly by...