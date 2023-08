Avoid the area - road is closed

A pole is down on Sleeping Indian Rd.

This is an early version account.

Wires were reported down at 4680 Sleeping Indian Rd this morning at 9 a.m. According to a CHP officer on the scene, the wires were sagging and possibly a truck hit the sagging wires.

North County Fire, CHP, and Sherriff's deputies are on the scene.