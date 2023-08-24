Residential Fire in Fallbrook Contained

North County Fire updated their community on Twitter with time stamps and statements regarding the residential fire in Fallbrook in the 300 blk of Shady Glen Drive. These timestamps and statements can be found below.

At 12:29 PM on 08/29/23, North County Fire stated on Twitter,

"@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a residential fire in the area of the 300 block of Shady Glen Drive in Fallbrook. #ShadyIC"

At 1:15 PM on 08/29/23,North County Fire stated on Twitter,

"Shady Glen Drive and E. Elder Street is closed. Please avoid this area."

At 1:25 PM on 08/29/23, North County Fire stated...