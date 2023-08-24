Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

By North County Fire Protection District 

Residential Fire in Fallbrook Contained

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/29/2023 at 1:44pm

Courtesy image from North County Fire Protection District

North County Fire updated their community on Twitter with time stamps and statements regarding the residential fire in Fallbrook in the 300 blk of Shady Glen Drive. These timestamps and statements can be found below.

At 12:29 PM on 08/29/23, North County Fire stated on Twitter,

"@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a residential fire in the area of the 300 block of Shady Glen Drive in Fallbrook. #ShadyIC"

At 1:15 PM on 08/29/23,North County Fire stated on Twitter,

"Shady Glen Drive and E. Elder Street is closed. Please avoid this area."

At 1:25 PM on 08/29/23, North County Fire stated...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023