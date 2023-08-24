A different 'Snoopy on Ice,' seniors compete in ice hockey heaven

Steven Schindler

Special to the Village News

When I turned 60, I wanted to challenge myself with something new: Should I take saxophone lessons or go back to playing my favorite sport growing up, ice hockey? I chose the safer option and took saxophone lessons for four years. When I retired a couple of years ago, I wanted another challenge to mark the occasion. This time, ice hockey won over, even though I hadn't played in nearly 25 years.

With a little bit of research, I discovered there are many options in the San Diego area for ice hockey players of a certain age, 50+ and even 60+. I op...