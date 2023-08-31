Alumni association invites former Warriors to annual picnic

FALLBROOK – Members of the Fallbrook Alumni Association invite all “Former Warriors” to this year’s Annual Alumni Picnic in the Park, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 15.

As the 23/24 school year gets underway and fall rapidly approaches, members of the Fallbrook Alumni Association are busy planning this year’s annual “Picnic in the Park.” Held every year on the third Sunday in October, the picnic attracts former FUHS classmates from across the nation and world.

As in the past, classmates from 1945 to the present have met for a fun-filled day of memories of their years at FUHS, and enjoyed a delicious tri-tip lunch. The opportunity drawing has also been an enjoyable feature. The “Assn” hopes that this year will be no exception.

The “Young Warriors” from FUHS’ Ag department will offer their delicious tri-tip lunch. Reservations, including lunch, will be $25. However, lunch is optional. Reply (lunch/yes or lunch/no) by Oct. 5 to reserve a space.

For more information, contact Jan Mahr Owen at 760-421-8038 or [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Alumni Association.