Attendees dance the night away at the annual Grape Stomp Soiree
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 2:10pm
FALLBROOK – On Saturday, Aug. 26, D’Vine Path hosted the fifth annual Grape Stomp Soiree and welcomed more than 250 visitors to their event in hopes of raising money for the program and its students.
The vocational program is based on a teaching farm and vineyard through agriculture tourism and provides neurodivergent students with the opportunity to learn about vi...
