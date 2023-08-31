BWC presents donations this summer

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC) presented donations this summer to multiple beneficiaries. After a year of hard work, imagination and planning, BWC was able to donate over $22,000 to more than 20 nonprofits in Bonsall and Fallbrook, as well as providing valuable scholarships to 18 graduating seniors from Bonsall, Fallbrook and Mission Vista high schools.

BWC was organized exclusively for charitable purposes as a 501(c) (3) organization in 1980. Members plan fundraising activities throughout the year to be able to divide the profits and award scholarships and donations. They are always welcoming new members to help with their commitment to the community.

Monthly meetings take place the first Thursday of each month, starting at 10 a.m. at the Bonsall Community Center. The next meeting on Sept. 7 will feature a guest speaker from the Wounded Warrior Project.

Many lifelong friendships have been created working and finding the fun in fundraising. More information about BWC is available at https://www.bonsallwomansclub.org/.

Submitted by the Bonsall Woman’s Club.