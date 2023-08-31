Graphic novelist Finnegan Magallanes to visit Writers Read

The book covers of "Lizard in a Zoot Suit" and "The Keeper" are the work of Marco Finnegan Magallanes.

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library is delighted to present renowned graphic novelist and cartoonist Marco Finnegan Magallanes as the featured author on Friday, September 8, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Preceded by an open mic for poetry and prose, Finnegan Magallanes will discuss his young adult graphic novel, "Lizard in a Zoot Suit," a sci-fi retelling of the historic L.A. Zoot Suit riots.

The book covers of "Lizard in a Zoot Suit" and "The Keeper" are the work of Marco Finnegan Magallanes.

He will also reflect on the creation of his illustrations for "The Keeper," a young adult, horror graphic novel authored by Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes. "The Keeper" was selected by The Washington Post as one of the best 10 graphic novels of 2022.

In addition to his work on graphic novels, Finnegan Magallanes illustrates a new James Bond comic series from Dynamite, "007."

"The Keeper" and "Lizard in a Zoot Suit" will be available at the reading for sale and signing by the author. More of his artwork can be seen at http://www.marcofinnegan.com.

The reading will be in Fallbrook Library's community room, at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064.

Submitted by Writers Read at Fallbrook Library.