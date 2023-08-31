Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Music teacher celebrates 25 years at BUSD

 
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 11:58am

Stacy Pecore sits in front of the many trophies her students have won over the last 25 years. Village News/Courtesy photo

BONSALL – During the first all-district staff meeting of the 2023-24 term, Stacy Pecore was recognized for teaching music in the Bonsall Unified School District for 25 years. Her Show Choir and Guitar classes are legendary with her students and their families.

Principal Angela James said, "When I first came to Sullivan Middle School two years ago, I was blown away by the dedication and heart of all the teachers at Bonsall Unified. They truly go above and beyond for each student, but in Mrs. Pecore's case, she goes the extra marathon for all her students allowing for real-world experien...



