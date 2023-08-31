Palomar College offers students a pathway to law school

SAN MARCOS — An expanded program to encourage high school and college students interested in pursuing a degree in law is now being offered at Palomar College.

Through the Community College Pathways to Law School Initiative, high school students can take free college courses that will lead to an associate of arts degree in Law, Public Policy and Society. The degree is transferable to four-year colleges, and students in the Cal LAW program who complete their bachelor’s degree will have their application fees for law school waived. They will also receive preferential applications at some l...