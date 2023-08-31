Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Peters Paving given FPUD contract

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/31/2023 at 11:23am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Peters Paving and Grading has been awarded the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to repave 32 sites which currently have temporary paving.

A 4-0 FPUD board vote Aug. 21, with Charley Wolk absent, approved a $95,800 contract with Peters Paving and Grading for the work. The Rainbow company will replace the cold mix patches with permanent hot mix paving.

If a project requires excavation, the road must be repaved, and those are the locations where the permanent paving will occur. “They are cold patch sites that we did when we had a repair,” said FP...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023