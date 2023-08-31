Peters Paving given FPUD contract
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Peters Paving and Grading has been awarded the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to repave 32 sites which currently have temporary paving.
A 4-0 FPUD board vote Aug. 21, with Charley Wolk absent, approved a $95,800 contract with Peters Paving and Grading for the work. The Rainbow company will replace the cold mix patches with permanent hot mix paving.
If a project requires excavation, the road must be repaved, and those are the locations where the permanent paving will occur. “They are cold patch sites that we did when we had a repair,” said FP...
