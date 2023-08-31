Planning Commission recommends BUSD property acquisition

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District is in the process of purchasing an 11.2-acre site for a new elementary school, and the county’s Planning Commission provided a positive recommendation on the land use element of the acquisition.

A 6-0 Planning Commission vote Aug. 25, with one vacancy, approved a motion to direct county Department of Planning and Development Services (PDS) staff to submit the Planning Commission’s recommendation letter to the BUSD. The letter notes that county staff members from PDS and other departments have reviewed the proposed acq...