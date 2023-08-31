A new guide to the Temecula Valley Wineries is here

TEMECULA – More than two million visitors enjoy Temecula Valley's 47 wineries every year. Chosen by wine enthusiasts as one of the top 10 wine travel destinations in the world, Temecula's wineries offer diverse and delicious wines that consistently win awards in state and national competitions.

In “Temecula Valley Wineries," author Rob Crisell looks at the fascinating history and vibrant personalities that make wine country so special. The book also features a page on every winery, maps, an overview of wine country restaurants, and a look at other activities in Temecula. It has more tha...