All area residents invited to join the Encore Club

FALLBROOK – After breaking for the summer, Encore will be returning for the new season with their monthly coffee gathering Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9:30 a.m., using the facilities at Christ the King Church. They will be hosting guest speakers from North County Fire to discuss fire prevention and safety.

All are invited to come enjoy a cup of coffee or tea with some breakfast bites, a valuable presentation, and mingling and selecting activities of interest scheduled for the upcoming weeks.

The board worked throughout the summer months planning this year's activities and events. The new season...