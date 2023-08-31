Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Pala Casino's Labor Day promotions Sept. 3 and 4

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/31/2023 at 11:45am



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce Labor Day promotions taking place Sunday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 4, including a free outdoor concert for Privileges Club members and hotel guests.

Privileges Club members and hotel guests can enjoy a free outdoor concert Sept. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Starlight Theater. The concert will start with a performance by Grand Sonic Theory from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tre’sure will then perform from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by Pulp Vixen from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. There will be a $15 admission...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023