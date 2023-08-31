Pala Casino's Labor Day promotions Sept. 3 and 4

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce Labor Day promotions taking place Sunday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 4, including a free outdoor concert for Privileges Club members and hotel guests.

Privileges Club members and hotel guests can enjoy a free outdoor concert Sept. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Starlight Theater. The concert will start with a performance by Grand Sonic Theory from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tre’sure will then perform from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by Pulp Vixen from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. There will be a $15 admission...