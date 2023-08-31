How to talk to your grandchildren about fentanyl and other drugs

Marie Garceau

Special to the Village News

Fentanyl remains a significant threat throughout the state. Illegally made fentanyl is available on the drug market in different forms. The powder version is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine and made into pills that resemble prescription pain medication.

Recreational drug use has become even more dangerous, especially if young people begin experimenting.

In 2021, in California, there were nearly 6,000 opioid-related overdose deaths. Fentanyl is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more powerful t...