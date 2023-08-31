Monarchs are mating in San Diego County

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change, a nonprofit committed to creating ecological landscapes to support butterflies, reminds residents that another wave of monarch butterflies is mating right now here in San Diego County, so it's a good idea to keep their gardens full of milkweed which is vital in the next 60 days.

Monarchs can be expected in parts of the country with more sun starting in November or later. Monarch butterflies lay their eggs on milkweeds. If they can't find any, they will lay the eggs on whatever tidbits they can find. This includes stems of chopped-down plants. That larva won't...