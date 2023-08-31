Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Monarchs are mating in San Diego County

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/31/2023 at 12:39pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Monarch caterpillars feed on milkweed plants.

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change, a nonprofit committed to creating ecological landscapes to support butterflies, reminds residents that another wave of monarch butterflies is mating right now here in San Diego County, so it's a good idea to keep their gardens full of milkweed which is vital in the next 60 days.

Monarchs can be expected in parts of the country with more sun starting in November or later. Monarch butterflies lay their eggs on milkweeds. If they can't find any, they will lay the eggs on whatever tidbits they can find. This includes stems of chopped-down plants. That larva won't...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023