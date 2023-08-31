Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Ballots go out for FUHSD special election

 
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 1:54pm



Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Over 4,000 ballots have been mailed to registered voters in Trustee Area One for the Sept. 19 Fallbrook Union High School District special election. Voters should have received their ballots the week of Monday, Aug. 21, with an “I Voted” sticker inside their official ballot packet.

The person elected will fill Trustee Area One’s vacant seat for the remainder of the current term ending in December 2026. Only those who live in the district can vote in the election. Check your district at sdvote.com.

This is a vote by mail election...



