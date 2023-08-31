Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News Staff 

Indecent exposure leads to arrest

 
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 5:32pm

AC Investigations image

A female, Noelani Grosse, 41, who has been reported as homeless and previously residing with her parents in Fallbrook, was arrested at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, after multiple calls over two days of indecent exposure on S. Mission Rd.

Yesterday, Aug. 29, Grosse was detained by Sheriff's deputies and evaluated by North County Fire after apparently causing a commotion in the 1200 block of S. Mission Street and displaying a series of erratic behaviors, including exposing herself in public and shoplifting which culminated in a citizen's arrest.

She reportedly exposed herself publicly by...



