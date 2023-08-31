Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Miss Bonsall Pageant promotes community service

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/31/2023 at 1:52pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The Miss Bonsall 2024 Court includes, from left, Miss Bonsall Princess Samantha Mendoza, Miss Bonsall Queen Hailey Groff, Miss Teen Bonsall Queen Evangelique Zapata Guzman and Miss Bonsall First Princess Briana Hernandez.

BONSALL – The 2024 Miss Bonsall Pageant Coronation was held Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Norway Hall in Vista. The Miss Bonsall Pageant is a local non-for-profit 501c3 organization, that promotes community service and mentorship. With two divisions; Miss Teen and Miss, the pageant is the featured fundraiser for a local charity partner.

The annual charity of choice is the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. The pageant held a "People's Choice " award contest to benefit the sanctuary, where donors cast $1 per vote for their favorite candidate.

The organization also promoted its "Pageanting with Purpos...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023