Miss Bonsall Pageant promotes community service

The Miss Bonsall 2024 Court includes, from left, Miss Bonsall Princess Samantha Mendoza, Miss Bonsall Queen Hailey Groff, Miss Teen Bonsall Queen Evangelique Zapata Guzman and Miss Bonsall First Princess Briana Hernandez.

BONSALL – The 2024 Miss Bonsall Pageant Coronation was held Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Norway Hall in Vista. The Miss Bonsall Pageant is a local non-for-profit 501c3 organization, that promotes community service and mentorship. With two divisions; Miss Teen and Miss, the pageant is the featured fundraiser for a local charity partner.

The annual charity of choice is the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. The pageant held a "People's Choice " award contest to benefit the sanctuary, where donors cast $1 per vote for their favorite candidate.

The organization also promoted its "Pageanting with Purpos...