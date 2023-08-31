Miss Bonsall Pageant promotes community service
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 1:52pm
BONSALL – The 2024 Miss Bonsall Pageant Coronation was held Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Norway Hall in Vista. The Miss Bonsall Pageant is a local non-for-profit 501c3 organization, that promotes community service and mentorship. With two divisions; Miss Teen and Miss, the pageant is the featured fundraiser for a local charity partner.
The annual charity of choice is the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. The pageant held a "People's Choice " award contest to benefit the sanctuary, where donors cast $1 per vote for their favorite candidate.
The organization also promoted its "Pageanting with Purpos...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)