Residential Fire: The work isn't over when the flames are gone

At 12:21 today, Tuesday, Aug. 29, North County Fire Protection District responded to a residential attic fire in the 300 block of Shady Glen Dr. in Fallbrook. The crews worked to get access to the attic. There was a partial roof collapse on the back side of the house. The fire damage was estimated to be about $70k. There were two adults and two dogs that were displaced and the Red Cross was reported to be helping the couple. No injuries were reported.

HAZMAT arrived on the scene in response to some pool chemicals in the back, but every container was reported to be safe.

The fire was out by 1:21 pm, but the work isn't over when the flames are gone. PIO Choi explained that an engine is assigned for several hours. "The firefight is a small part. The team that stays on the scene has to peel back drywall until they find undamaged studs. They help salvage and carry out the homeowner's items like pictures and heirlooms." He said they also help cover furniture.

The cause of the fire is not known until the investigation is able to determine the cause. He said that while attics are hot on days like this, the heat itself is not typically a problem. A lot of issues are the cause of attic fires. He said it could be electrical, it could be an extension cord, or rats eating wires, lithium ion batteries stored, or possibly a candle or something related to converting an attic to a living space.

Early Version

North County Fire updated their community on Twitter with time stamps and statements regarding the residential fire in Fallbrook in the 300 blk of Shady Glen Drive. These timestamps and statements can be found below.

"@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a residential fire in the area of the 300 block of Shady Glen Drive in Fallbrook. #ShadyIC"

"Shady Glen Drive and E. Elder Street is closed. Please avoid this area."

"#ShadyIC the fire is contained."