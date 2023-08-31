The Fountain of Giving to help volunteer-driven events

The name of the Fountain of Giving website is taken from the sculpture piece in Village Square which was "dedicated to the spirit of volunteerism and philanthropy." Village News/Lucette Mormarco photo

FALLBROOK – According to Jackie Heyneman, "a website that the good people of Fallbrook should know about is The Fountain of Giving" (https://fountainofgiving.org/). It was developed to showcase opportunities for members of the community to participate in volunteer-driven events beneficial to the Fallbrook community at large.

In Fallbrook, and the surrounding area, there are lots of people willing to lend a hand, but it's sometimes hard to find out where the opportunities are, Heyneman said.

As an unincorporated community, with no tax base to provide for amenities, Fallbrookians have alway...