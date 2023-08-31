Lief Hansen is the conservative pro-parent school board candidate

There is a special vacancy election coming up for a Fallbrook Union High School District Governing Board, for Area One. The candidates are Lief Hansen and Tauna Rodarte. Ballots accepted will be mail-in only and need to be received by Sept. 19.

“Book Banning Extremists” is the false and inaccurate label that Rodarte gives those opposing sexually explicit books which are at Fallbrook High School. She advertised her attitude in fliers she mailed.

Lief Hansen is against sexually explicit books in Fallbrook schools, where academic skills should be dominant. Parents can use weekends and after-school hours to teach children family values and personal sexual views. Protect your children from inappropriate books like “Fun Home” and “Beyond Magenta.”

The Fallbrook community wants their schools to reach academic excellence. This was made clear at well-attended school board meetings this year.

“I will work to ensure that every family has the opportunity to send their children to a school they believe in,” said Hansen. “I will fight against groups looking to further their political agenda at the expense of our students and schools.”

Hansen, a firefighter, is a Latino father of 4 boys who attend Fallbrook schools. He is involved with Fallbrook youth as a coach and mentor. He is pro-parents' choices and rights, he’ll consider teachers' input and be responsible mastering board members’ duties, setting policies, and approving curriculum.

Vote for Hansen in this important special election. It's a four-year governing board position. Give Fallbrook students hope for a successful Future.

Ann Seton

Fallbrook