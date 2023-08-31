Feeding San Diego joins forces with San Diego Wave FC to rally community support through food drives

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Wave FC is showing its support for hunger-relief in San Diego County by partnering with Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger relief organization. The fútbol club is asking its fans to bring food donations for Feeding San Diego to its home game on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Snapdragon Stadiium.

Attendees can drop food off at bins pre-game located at the southeast gate. The most needed items for food donations include peanut butter, soups and ready-to-eat canned meals with pop-tops.

“This initiative is hugely important to the Wave,” said Justyne Freud, vice...