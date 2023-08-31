Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Four Legionnaires given all-league softball honors

 
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 11:25am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Summit League softball coaches gave all-league honors to four Bonsall High School players.

Diamond Nava and Cali Sauileone were given Summit League first team recognition. The second team included Maddie Rackovan and Emily Trujillo.

“It was an accomplishment to be able to honor four girls who are well deserving,” said Bonsall coach Emily Casillas.

“I was super grateful,” Casillas said. “These girls are well deserving in their recognition.”

This year’s Summit League had four teams. Bonsall had a 1-4 record for third place; Bayfront Charter...



