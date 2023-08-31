Loss to regional champion ends Fallbrook baseball season

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The California Interscholastic Federation baseball state playoffs consist of separate Southern California and Northern California regional playoffs. Canyon High School of Anaheim won the Southern California championship, and the Comanches advanced to the regional final with a 5-0 semifinal victory June 1 over Fallbrook which ended the Warriors’ season.

“They were an experienced team,” said Fallbrook coach Pat Walker.

Canyon had the top seed in the Division IV regional playoffs. Fallbrook was seeded fourth. The Warriors advanced to the semifinals with...