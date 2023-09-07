FGMS meeting to feature geology professor

Musician/geologist Phil Stoffer will present the geologic history of this region and discuss the local bedrock geology and fault systems. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society presents Phil Stoffer's "Finding Faults in Our Evolving San Diego Landscape" at its monthly meeting, Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.

Stoffer will review the geologic history of this region and discuss characteristics of the local bedrock geology and fault systems. From geology field cartographer to college instructor, Stoffer has worn many hats in the geology field. He earned a Ph.D. in Earth and Environmental Sciences from the City University of New York.

Stoffer currently teaches oceanography and physical geology at Mira Costa College. His teaching website, gotbooks.miracosta.edu, includes free online textbooks in geology and oceanography, and has information about geology field-trip destinations in San Diego.

The meeting will be at the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society, 123 W. Alvarado St. on Alvarado Street between Main Avenue and Mission Road. Light refreshments will be available.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.