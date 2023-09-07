Five tips to make your home feel bigger

If your space feels a little cramped, it doesn’t necessarily mean you need more square footage.

There are minor design and decor choices that can make rooms look and feel larger – and you don’t have to spend much to achieve this illusion.

Are you planning to revamp your place or get your house ready to sell? Here are five ways you can make any room in your home feel more spacious.

Use lighting wisely. Adding light is one of the easiest ways to make a room feel bigger. If there are windows in the room, you can increase natural light by opening blinds and curtains. You can also brighten a space with artificial lights, like lamps or chandeliers, if there are no windows.

Hang wall mirrors. Mirrors reflect light and can make a space feel like it has more dimension. Big statement mirrors are best, but any mirror can help – even a couple of small ones as part of a gallery wall.

Get creative with storage. Having loads of furniture in a space can make it seem smaller and more crowded. To prevent this, add built-in shelves, use vertical space and invest in furnishings with hidden storage space.

Choose window treatments carefully. Heavy fabrics can shrink a space, making it feel more compact and confined. Instead, select light-colored, airy and sheer drapes and curtains that let in more light.

Pick a light color scheme. Dark colors work like heavy fabrics. To enlarge a space, focus on lighter color palettes – whites, pastels, yellows and similar tones.

