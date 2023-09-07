Local Scout earns Eagle Scout rank with community service project

BONSALL – Leo Preston, 15, of Bonsall received the Eagle Scout award, the highest rank in Scouting Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Oceanside First Presbyterian Church. Preston is a member of Scout Troop 731 in Fallbrook with Scoutmaster David Creamer.

Preston earned the award by completing his service project that involved building a combination planter and bench for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy. The purpose of it was to provide seating under a rare Catalina cherry tree and to create a planter area around the tree.

Preston is a sophomore at Bonsall High School and serves as his class vice p...