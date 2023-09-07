Students create mural on what it means to be multilingual

Mural artists, from left, dual immersion teacher Paulina Woolson, Fallbrook High students Daniela Martinez, Eulalia Tomas, Aislin Escobedo, Marissa Solis and artist Gloria Favela Rocha stand next to a mural they worked on at Fallbrook High School titled "United by Languages Art." Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Katelynn Abrams

Village News Intern

Before summer, a new mural was painted at Fallbrook Union High School with a professional muralist guiding the high school students. The mural, which took about three months to complete, was part of an after school project and class, which later expanded to include any students that wished to participate.

When the mural project was initiated, Pauline Woolson, a dual immersion teacher at Fallbrook High School, reached out to a professional muralist, Gloria Favela Rocha, about joining the project. Rocha agreed and guided the students, including Aisleen E...