Students create mural on what it means to be multilingual
Last updated 9/6/2023 at 4:58pm
Katelynn Abrams
Village News Intern
Before summer, a new mural was painted at Fallbrook Union High School with a professional muralist guiding the high school students. The mural, which took about three months to complete, was part of an after school project and class, which later expanded to include any students that wished to participate.
When the mural project was initiated, Pauline Woolson, a dual immersion teacher at Fallbrook High School, reached out to a professional muralist, Gloria Favela Rocha, about joining the project. Rocha agreed and guided the students, including Aisleen E...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)