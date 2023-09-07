Tri-tip dinners offered before home football games

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA students are hosting their famous Tri-Tip BBQ dinner before the football game this Friday, Sept. 7. Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field.

Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $15. Call the Ag department at 760-723-6300 ext. 2508 for more information or just show up.

This is a fundraiser for FFA leadership development activities throughout the school year. All residents are encouraged to come and support this nationally recognized FFA and cheer the local football team on to a successful season.

The other home football games are on Sept. 15, Sept. 29 (Homecoming), and Oct. 20.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School FFA.